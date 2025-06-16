Srečanje Velikega morskega psa s tednom morskih psov in čeljustmi

Naročnine na revije
UK-based charity the Shark Trust is always pleased to receive fotografija and video contributions from divers and snorkellers to reinforce its shark and ray database, but for the past three summer it has formalised the process by announcing a Great Shark Snapshot week – and 2025 will be no exception.

The fourth such citizen-science event is set for the last week of July (19-27) – which also happens to coincide with Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, which kicks off on 20 July (on Discovery + in the UK) and, on the same day, the 50th anniversary of the release of that controversial film Žrelo.

Divers, clubs, dive-centres and charter-boat and liveaboard operators are encouraged to show their support by organising dives and events throughout the week, both to gather data for the trust’s Shark Log and to celebrate whichever species are around for you to see. 

YouTube video
Odličen posnetek morskega psa

The global Shark Log has been growing steadily since 2008 and is said to be helping scientists to build a picture of species distribution while making it easier to note any changes that occur in populations over time.

Whether diving close to home or on a long-haul trip, the Shark Trust asks participants to “make every dive count”.

Helpful observations extend to skate species and, for non-divers and younger participants, egg-case photos and observations from the beach all add to the knowledge bank. They can be entered into the Recording Hub on the Shark Trust Shark Log spletnem mestu ali s prenosom Aplikacija Shark Trust for iOS or Android devices.

The trust has also created a digitalni vodnik collecting all the information required to participate, and it can be downloaded from the website.

Tudi na Divernetu: Shark Trust razpisuje fotografski natečaj z brezplačnim sodelovanjem, Shark Trust lansira aplikacijo s 5 projekti, Potapljači so bili zaprošeni za podpis obljube o velikem morskem morju, Potapljači posnamejo 2,000 morskih psov in raž

