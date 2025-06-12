Naročnine na revije
Izšla je številka 98 revije Scuba Diver.

Potapljač

Kliknite tukaj za Potapljač številka 98

Za branje najnovejših novic je zdaj majhna mesečna cena digitalni Potapljač revije, vendar imamo brezplačno 30-dnevno preskusno obdobje za prijavo na najnovejši digitalni vprašanje.

Lahko pa preberete tudi digitalni revije iz vprašanje 97 in prejšnje brezplačno samo ob obisku spletna stran.

Ali pa pojdite v trgovino s potapljaškimi izdelki in prevzamete print kopirajte brezplačno.

Zaokroževanje novic

England’s recompression chambers under threat, Attenborough’s latest documentary raises awareness of ocean perils, and Paul Toomer leaves Dive RAID.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The DAN experts discuss muffled hearing and ears feeling full post-dive, and caring for a diver with DCI.

The Maldives, party one

Editorial Director Mark Evans has been on a multitude of liveaboards during his long time in the dive industry, but he reckons that the MY White Pearl, currently plying the waters of the Maldives, is the most-luxurious and opulent he has been on yet, and truly deserves being referred to as a ‘superyacht’.

Q&A with Stephen Frink, part two

We conclude on conversation with Stephen Frink, undoubtedly one of the world’s most-frequently published underwater photographers, about some of his most-memorable exploits.

Wales

After 20 years of exploring St Brides Haven, Pembrokeshire, Lloyd Rees-Jones thought he had seen everything this shore dive had to offer, but he was soon proved wrong when he discovered a different kind of night-diving.

Preusmeritvena mreža

Klaus Stiefel discusses what modern brain research has found out about fear, and how these findings relate to diving.

Indonezija, prvi del

1,250km in 13 days from the southern end of Indonesia northbound through the Banda Sea and all the way up to Raja Ampat is the stuff scuba legends are made of. Scuba Diver Deutschland editor Daniel Brinckmann shares the first of his two-part ‘Pearls of Banda & Misool’ adventure account on exceptional three-master Amira.

Kuba

Walt Stearns explores Cuba’s fabled Jardines de la Reina – the Gardens of the Queen – and is enthralled by the legions of sharks waiting to greet him beneath the surface.

TEHNOLOGIJA: Filipini

When he was asked if he wanted to dive on a virgin aircraft carrier shipwreck, Samir Alhafith didn’t need long to say ‘yes’, and so began an exciting exploratory expedition to the Philippines.

Kaj je novega

New products to market, including the XDEEP Radical small Maska, SeaLife’s SportDiver S smartphone housing, the Mares Quad 2 potapljaški računalnik, the Gen-X Pathfinder strobe, the Mares HV donut krilo-and-harness, and a new colourway for the Fourth Element Tidal robe.

Test Extra

Daniel Brinckmann rates and reviews the lightweight back-inflate travel BCD from Scubapro, the Navigator Lite.

Montyjeve misli

Monty Halls and an intrepid team head north of the border into Scotland on a quest to ‘dive into history’.

Latest Podcast Epizoda od Scuba Diver Mag
@jaketarren
#askmark Živjo! Učim se o stranski montaži in težko najdem jasen primer, kako namestiti rezervoarje. Vem, da bo to obravnavano na usposabljanju, ampak moram vedeti, kaj moram kupiti, preden se udeležim tečaja, saj v bližini ni dobre trgovine s stransko montažo.

@jaketarren
#askmark Živjo! Učim se o stranski montaži in težko najdem jasen primer, kako namestiti rezervoarje. Vem, da bo to obravnavano na usposabljanju, ampak moram vedeti, kaj moram kupiti, preden se udeležim tečaja, saj v bližini ni dobre trgovine s stransko montažo.

Ali lahko prosim pokažete, kako so nameščeni bočno nameščeni rezervoarji in dekorativni/odrski rezervoarji?

Obiščite našo spletno stran za več novic o potapljanju, podvodnih fotografijah, namigih in nasvetih ter poročilih o potovanjih: https://divernet.com/

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Kako namestite stranski valj?

@martink72
#askmark Kako pritrdim utripajočo luč na svoj dvojni ali enojni valj, da me bo prijatelj lahko videl/našel tudi v slabi vidljivosti ali ponoči? Običajna vrvica na teh stvareh vedno pusti, da svetloba pade navzdol in jo zakrije.
Obiščite našo spletno stran za več novic o potapljanju, podvodnih fotografijah, namigih in nasvetih ter poročilih o potovanjih: https://divernet.com/

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Kako lahko pritrdim utripajočo lučko nase, da me lahko prijatelj vidi? #askmark #scubadiving

Obiščite spletno stran letovišča Wakatobi:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #potapljanje #scubadiver

15 % popusta na mednarodno ponudbo eSIM Uporabite kodo: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Postanite oboževalec: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NAKUP OPREME: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE SPLETNE STRANI

Spletna stran: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potapljanje, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, ocene potapljaške opreme
Spletna stran: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novice o potapljanju, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, poročila o potovanjih
Spletna stran: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Edina potapljaška razstava v Združenem kraljestvu
Spletna stran: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglaševanje znotraj naših blagovnih znamk
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sledite nam na socialnih medijih

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Sodelujemo s https://www.scuba.com in https://www.mikesdivestore.com za vso vašo osnovno opremo. Razmislite o uporabi zgornje pridružene povezave za podporo kanalu.

Informacije v tem videoposnetku niso mišljene niti implicirane kot nadomestilo za strokovno usposabljanje SCUBA ali priporočila za vsakega proizvajalca. Vsa vsebina, vključno z besedilom, grafiko, slikami in informacijami, ki jih vsebuje ta videoposnetek, je namenjena samo splošnim informacijam in ne nadomešča usposabljanja kvalificiranega inštruktorja potapljanja ali posebnih zahtev proizvajalcev opreme.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Je to najboljši potapljaški center vseh časov? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Zadnji komentarji
Steve Seaman: Odkritje potapljaškega zvona razblini mit o brodolomu
Frančišek Hermans: Podcast Pipeline: Left To Die preiskuje škandal s potapljanjem
Nick Bailey: Diverjeva vdova: »Še vedno vsak dan preverjam novice«
ron: Odkritja potapljačev: Megin zob na Floridi, bombe v Združenem kraljestvu
Steve: Paul Toomer zapušča Dive RAID International
Zadnje novice
Potapljačica Dorothea je bila najdena mrtva na globini 85 metrov. Potapljačica Dorothea je bila najdena mrtva na globini 85 metrov.
Dokazi o brodolomu rešujejo "problem s pločevinko" Dokazi o brodolomu rešujejo "problem s pločevinko"
Potapljači so ob Sussexu postavili prvi 'Minterjev hotel' Potapljači so ob Sussexu postavili prvi 'Minterjev hotel'
Sir David se spominja grozljive izkušnje s potapljaško čelado Sir David se spominja grozljive izkušnje s potapljaško čelado
Princ William je optimističen glede prihodnosti oceanov Princ William je optimističen glede prihodnosti oceanov
Moški umrl, žena in brat rešeni med vadbenim potapljanjem Moški umrl, žena in brat rešeni med vadbenim potapljanjem
