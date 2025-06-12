Izšla je številka 98 revije Scuba Diver.

Zaokroževanje novic

England’s recompression chambers under threat, Attenborough’s latest documentary raises awareness of ocean perils, and Paul Toomer leaves Dive RAID.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The DAN experts discuss muffled hearing and ears feeling full post-dive, and caring for a diver with DCI.

The Maldives, party one

Editorial Director Mark Evans has been on a multitude of liveaboards during his long time in the dive industry, but he reckons that the MY White Pearl, currently plying the waters of the Maldives, is the most-luxurious and opulent he has been on yet, and truly deserves being referred to as a ‘superyacht’.

Q&A with Stephen Frink, part two

We conclude on conversation with Stephen Frink, undoubtedly one of the world’s most-frequently published underwater photographers, about some of his most-memorable exploits.

Wales

After 20 years of exploring St Brides Haven, Pembrokeshire, Lloyd Rees-Jones thought he had seen everything this shore dive had to offer, but he was soon proved wrong when he discovered a different kind of night-diving.

Preusmeritvena mreža

Klaus Stiefel discusses what modern brain research has found out about fear, and how these findings relate to diving.

Indonezija, prvi del

1,250km in 13 days from the southern end of Indonesia northbound through the Banda Sea and all the way up to Raja Ampat is the stuff scuba legends are made of. Scuba Diver Deutschland editor Daniel Brinckmann shares the first of his two-part ‘Pearls of Banda & Misool’ adventure account on exceptional three-master Amira.

Kuba

Walt Stearns explores Cuba’s fabled Jardines de la Reina – the Gardens of the Queen – and is enthralled by the legions of sharks waiting to greet him beneath the surface.

TEHNOLOGIJA: Filipini

When he was asked if he wanted to dive on a virgin aircraft carrier shipwreck, Samir Alhafith didn’t need long to say ‘yes’, and so began an exciting exploratory expedition to the Philippines.

Kaj je novega

New products to market, including the XDEEP Radical small Maska, SeaLife’s SportDiver S smartphone housing, the Mares Quad 2 potapljaški računalnik, the Gen-X Pathfinder strobe, the Mares HV donut krilo-and-harness, and a new colourway for the Fourth Element Tidal robe.

Test Extra

Daniel Brinckmann rates and reviews the lightweight back-inflate travel BCD from Scubapro, the Navigator Lite.

Montyjeve misli

Monty Halls and an intrepid team head north of the border into Scotland on a quest to ‘dive into history’.