Gear manufacturer DynamicNord enters UK market

DynamicNord

It is not that often that a new diving equipment brand arrives on the scene with a complete product line, but that is just what Germany-based DynamicNord did when it announced its presence and showcased its range at the BOOT show in Dusseldorf in early 2023. Now the progressive, innovative company is making inroads into the UK market.

DynamicNord may be a ‘new’ brand, formed from an initial idea in 2018, but the people behind it – led by CEO Martin Kusche – have literally decades of experience in dive gear manufacturing, having been previously involved with several of the existing major players. So there is a solid heritage there, but equally they are bringing a fresh outlook on the diving market, and are dedicated to creating a brand and products that are aesthetically pleasing, functional and durable, but also sustainable and eco-friendly.

DynamicNord has its headquarters in the Bavarian town of Bruckmuhl, near Rosenheim, in the south of Germany. In addition to the management, it houses the R&D, marketing, sales and logistics departments, as well as all administrative divisions, and their own comprehensive service centre.

DynamicNord
DynamicNord offer a full line of dive gear

German products in general have been lauded for their build quality, ingenuity and style for years – just look at motor vehicle brands such as Mercedes Benz, Audi and BMW, which have built their reputations on this image – and DynamicNord capitalises on this, with all of its dive gear designed and engineered in-country.

The German R&D team develops products based on a deep understanding of divers' needs and desires under the mission statement of ‘Innovation – Credibility – Functionality’ – i.e., every innovation must be credible, and to be credible it must be functional.

As mentioned earlier, DynamicNord came to market with a complete line-up of products, from regulators, dive computers, BCDs, wetsuits, rash guards, masks, snorkels and fins to drysuits, bags, dive watches, and other accessories. The company also offers a complete technical diving and freediving/spearfishing line, as well as a swimwear series.

DynamicNord
DynamicNord provides several colourways through the ranges

At DynamicNord, the complete team works every day to reduce the environmental impact in all manufacturing processes and throughout the life of the product.

Raw materials, production methods and locations are chosen very carefully. When selecting its suppliers, the team pays attention to full automation, which results in lower electricity and water consumption, and 80% of all products are manufactured in Europe.

DynamicNord
DynamicNord offers various buoyancy options, from jacket-style BCDs to wings

DynamicNord already recycles all plastic and glass parts of its masks, the inserts of the fin foot pocket are made from PP and TPR waste, and the suspension hooks are made from PC waste.

The company also supports numerous environmental protection organisations, such as ElasmOcean and CRAM, as well as environmental protection projects run by the Catalan Diving Federation.

NB: The DynamicNord team will be showcasing their entire range at the GO potapljaški šov at the NAEC Stoneleigh on 1-2 March 2025.

