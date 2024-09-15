Največji spletni vir za potapljače
Največji spletni vir za potapljače
Iskalnik
Zapri to iskalno polje.

How Mike’s raised £20,000 for Sea-Changers

Spremljajte Divernet v Google News
Naročite se na naše tedenske novice
Mike’s Dive Store in west London
Mike’s Dive Store in west London

Mike’s Dive Store, London’s biggest scuba-diving retail centre, signed up as one of the first partners for UK marine charity Sea-Changers in 2015 – and its steadfast financial contributions over those nine years have just hit the £20,000 mark. 

Not only does the store upload a share of its profits to Spremenilci morja on a regular basis, but it actively encourages its customers to make their own individual donations too. 

“We chose Sea-Changers to be our charity of choice purely based on the enthusiasm of Helen and Rachel,” says Mike’s director Steve Brown, referring to Sea-Changers’ energetic co-founders Helen Webb and Rachel Lopata. 

The two scuba divers came up with the idea of a charity to channel the donations of divers and other sea-users to worthy marine-conservation causes in 2010. Mike’s, which is based in Chiswick in west London, became one of Sea-Changers’ first industry partners – and has stayed the course.

Helen Webb (levo) in Rachel Lopata pri novi vodni fontani na obali Lincolnshira.
Helen Webb (left) and Rachel Lopata with a coastal water fountain, one of many their work has enabled.

“Too often with charities nowadays, much of the money is squandered and does not actually reach the intended purpose or people,” says Brown. “Mike’s wanted to choose one where we felt people were genuinely involved, interested and made sure the money got to the intended purpose. 

“With Helen and Rachel we felt that was definitely the case. They should be proud of what they have done, especially while holding down other jobs.

All-round commitment

“It started off as 1% of profit but, in case there might not be enough profit, we changed it to an annual subscription, and now people can actually donate on the spletna stran. So from certain collections we give a percentage, and people can decide whether they want to add in a donation as well.”

Mike’s has maintained an all-round commitment to the environment that is reflected in its choice of packaging when dispatching dive-gear to customers.

“We were one of the first companies in the industry to use all-eco-friendly packaging,” says Brown. “All our orders go out in paper bags, even though it usually costs us twice or three times as much as plastic bags would. We made that switch years ago.”

Mike’s was early into replacing plastic packaging with paper
Mike’s was early into replacing plastic packaging with paper

One of Sea-Changers’ primary aims was to “enable businesses that care about the marine environment to make a difference”, and it aimed to make it easy for concerns such as Mike’s to channel funding to causes considered most deserving of help.

Since 2011, Sea-Changers says it has funded more than 320 UK grassroots marine-conservation projects, covering research, direct action and education to the tune of almost £400,000.

The recipients can range from small groups to well-known national charities, though Sea-Changers’ priority is to empower grassroots and community groups to take localised action that offers “a springboard for their growth”. 

Logo
How Mike’s raised £20,000 for Sea-Changers 7
Mikes logo
How Mike’s raised £20,000 for Sea-Changers 8

The projects are required to address the root causes of UK marine-conservation threats and challenges, prevent or reduce negative impacts on coastal and marine environments and/or species and add to knowledge of the challenges. 

En primer je Projekt Seagrass, which started up in 2013. The following year Sea-Changers was the first organisation to award it a grant. That £500 to fund a training-pack enabled it to diversify its education materials – and by 2022 it had an £800,000+ income and was expanding globally.

Quick to pay tribute

In King Charles III’s first Birthday Honours List last year Webb and Lopata were appointed MBE for their services to marine conservation. They were quick to pay tribute in turn to their dedicated volunteers, partners such as Mike’s, of which there are now 11, and all their other donors.

“We could not have achieved any of the marine conservation outcomes that we have without businesses like Mike’s helping us,” says Lopata.

Mike's Dive Store
Inside Mike’s

Mike's Dive Store was founded in the 1990s by the late Mike Calder. Steve Brown, who had started his diving career in the Red Sea and worked with him, bought the business from the family after Calder’s death in 2009 and it continues to sell scuba, freediving and snorkelling equipment from all the major brands. The operation also includes Mike's Dive Cameras.

Mike's Dive Store
Mike's Dive Store

Mike’s message to customers about Sea-Changers is to “dive in, support a project or simply spread the word – every little action helps protect the oceans we all treasure”.

Information about the latest round of Sea-Changers-funded projects can be found on the charity’s spletna stran. Direct donations to Sea-Changers can be made here.

Tudi na Divernetu: MBES FOR DIVERS WHO BECAME SEA-CHANGERS, SEA-CHANGERS BACKS ‘WIN-WIN’ SOCIAL PROJECTS, MIKE’S RAISES MORE THAN £10K, SCUBA DIVERS HELP TO RAISE CASH FOR UK PROJECTS

Latest Podcast Epizoda od Scuba Diver Mag
@ValTaylor7 #askMark Živijo Mark, sem novo certificiran potapljač in imam 10 potopov (vse z najeto opremo) in pri nekaj potopih se mi je čeljust zaklenila. Včasih se zgodi tudi pri dolgotrajnem potapljanju z masko, zato me zanima, ali je to posledica teže 2. stopnje ali manj udobnega ustnika. Če je ustnik in dobim dobrega, ki mi ustreza (kakšno priporočilo?), ali ga bodo potapljaški centri na splošno zamenjali, ko si izposojam opremo? Hvala za vsak nasvet Val #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver POVEZAVE Postanite oboževalec: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Nakupi opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----- -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------- NAŠA SPLETNA MESTA Spletna stran: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potapljanje, podvodna fotografija, namigi in Spletno mesto z nasveti, ocenami potapljaške opreme: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novice o potapljanju, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, poročila o potovanjih: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Spletno mesto Edini potapljaški šov v Združenem kraljestvu : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglaševanje znotraj naših blagovnih znamk ---------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- SLEDI ZDA NA DRUŽBENIH MEDIJIH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partnerji smo s https://www. scuba.com in https://www.mikesdivestore.com za vso vašo osnovno opremo. Razmislite o uporabi zgornje pridružene povezave za podporo kanalu. Informacije v tem videoposnetku niso mišljene ali nakazane kot nadomestilo za poklicno usposabljanje SCUBA. Vsa vsebina, vključno z besedilom, grafiko, slikami in informacijami v tem videoposnetku, je samo za splošne informacije in ne nadomešča usposabljanja pri usposobljenem inštruktorju potapljanja. 00:00 Uvod 00:50 Vprašanje 01:19 Odgovor

@ValTaylor7
#askMark Živijo Mark, sem na novo certificiran potapljač in imam 10 potopov (vse z najeto opremo) in pri nekaj potopih se mi je čeljust zaklenila. Včasih se zgodi tudi pri dolgotrajnem potapljanju z masko, zato me zanima, ali je to posledica teže 2. stopnje ali manj udobnega ustnika. Če je ustnik in dobim dobrega, ki mi ustreza (kakšno priporočilo?), ali ga bodo potapljaški centri na splošno zamenjali, ko si izposojam opremo? Hvala za vsak nasvet
Val
#scuba #potapljanje #scubadiver
POVEZAVE

Postanite oboževalec: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nakupi opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE SPLETNE STRANI

Spletna stran: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potapljanje, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, ocene potapljaške opreme
Spletna stran: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novice o potapljanju, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, poročila o potovanjih
Spletna stran: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Edina potapljaška razstava v Združenem kraljestvu
Spletna stran: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglaševanje znotraj naših blagovnih znamk
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sledite nam na socialnih medijih

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Sodelujemo s https://www.scuba.com in https://www.mikesdivestore.com za vso vašo osnovno opremo. Razmislite o uporabi zgornje pridružene povezave za podporo kanalu.

Informacije v tem videoposnetku niso mišljene niti implicirane kot nadomestilo za poklicno usposabljanje SCUBA. Vsa vsebina, vključno z besedilom, grafiko, slikami in informacijami v tem videoposnetku, je samo za splošne informacije in ne nadomešča usposabljanja pri usposobljenem inštruktorju potapljanja.
00: 00 Uvod
00:50 Vprašanje
01:19 Odgovor

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zREM4MEQ5NkI0RDExOEYy

Kako preprečim utrujenost čeljusti? #askmark #scubadiving #scuba

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169 #askmark Kako napeljati cev za SPG pri potapljanju z oddajnikom AI in SPG, pri čemer oddajnik AI uporablja vrata HP na vaši levi rami, tako da je na isti strani kot vaš potapljaški računalnik? Ali je težava v tem, da cev SPG prihaja iz desnega priključka HP, vendar mora biti še vedno na D-obroču levega stegna? Ali pa priporočate, da svoj potapljaški računalnik postavite na desno roko? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver POVEZAVE Postanite oboževalec: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Nakupi opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- NAŠA SPLETNA MESTA Spletna stran: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potapljanje, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, ocene potapljaške opreme Spletna stran: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novice o potapljanju, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, poročila o potovanjih Spletna stran: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Edina potapljaška razstava v Združenem kraljestvu Spletna stran: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglaševanje znotraj naših blagovnih znamk -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- SLEDITE NAM NA DRUŽBENIH MEDIJEH FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Sodelujemo s https://www.scuba.com in https ://www.mikesdivestore.com za vso vašo osnovno opremo. Razmislite o uporabi zgornje pridružene povezave za podporo kanalu. Informacije v tem videoposnetku niso mišljene ali nakazane kot nadomestilo za poklicno usposabljanje SCUBA. Vsa vsebina, vključno z besedilom, grafiko, slikami in informacijami v tem videoposnetku, je samo za splošne informacije in ne nadomešča usposabljanja pri usposobljenem inštruktorju potapljanja.

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169
#askmark Ko se potapljate z oddajnikom AI in SPG, pri čemer oddajnik AI uporablja vrata HP na vaši levi rami, tako da je na isti strani kot vaš potapljaški računalnik, kako napeljete cev za SPG? Ali je težava v tem, da cev SPG prihaja iz desnega priključka HP, vendar mora biti še vedno na D-obroču levega stegna? Ali pa priporočate, da svoj potapljaški računalnik postavite na desno roko?
#scuba #potapljanje #scubadiver
POVEZAVE

Postanite oboževalec: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nakupi opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE SPLETNE STRANI

Spletna stran: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potapljanje, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, ocene potapljaške opreme
Spletna stran: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novice o potapljanju, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, poročila o potovanjih
Spletna stran: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Edina potapljaška razstava v Združenem kraljestvu
Spletna stran: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglaševanje znotraj naših blagovnih znamk
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sledite nam na socialnih medijih

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Sodelujemo s https://www.scuba.com in https://www.mikesdivestore.com za vso vašo osnovno opremo. Razmislite o uporabi zgornje pridružene povezave za podporo kanalu.

Informacije v tem videoposnetku niso mišljene niti implicirane kot nadomestilo za poklicno usposabljanje SCUBA. Vsa vsebina, vključno z besedilom, grafiko, slikami in informacijami v tem videoposnetku, je samo za splošne informacije in ne nadomešča usposabljanja pri usposobljenem inštruktorju potapljanja.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41RTFEM0JFNjc4MDNBMzA5

Ali lahko namestim oddajnik na oddaljeno stran svojega potapljaškega računalnika? #AskMark @lyudmilbozadzhiev5169

Ta teden je v podcastu James Bond podaril omejeno serijo motociklov RNLI, British Sub Aqua Club poziva potapljače, naj se septembra pripravijo na čiščenje naših oceanov. In očitno smo vsi ekstremni športniki, saj je potapljanje na prvem mestu v anketi, v kateri bi ljudje radi poskusili ekstremne športe, vendar ne mislite, da bodo kdaj poskusili https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel -craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/ https:/ /www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/ https:/ /www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11 https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled- displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/ https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/ scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black Postanite oboževalec: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Nakupi opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------ -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- NAŠA SPLETNA MESTA Spletna stran: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potapljanje, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti , Spletna stran z ocenami potapljaške opreme: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Spletna stran s potapljaškimi novicami, podvodno fotografijo, namigi in nasveti, poročila o potovanjih: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Spletna stran edine potapljaške razstave v Združenem kraljestvu: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglaševanje znotraj naših blagovnih znamk ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ SLEDITE NAM NA DRUŽBENIH MEDIJIH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Partnerji smo s https://www.scuba .com in https://www.mikesdivestore.com za vso vašo osnovno opremo. Razmislite o uporabi zgornje pridružene povezave za podporo kanalu. Informacije v tem videoposnetku niso mišljene ali nakazane kot nadomestilo za poklicno usposabljanje SCUBA. Vsa vsebina, vključno z besedilom, grafiko, slikami in informacijami v tem videoposnetku, je samo za splošne informacije in ne nadomešča usposabljanja pri usposobljenem inštruktorju potapljanja.

Ta teden je v podcastu James Bond podaril omejeno serijo motociklov RNLI, British Sub Aqua Club poziva potapljače, naj se septembra pripravijo na čiščenje naših oceanov. In očitno smo vsi ekstremni športniki, saj je potapljanje na prvem mestu v anketi, v kateri bi ljudje radi poskusili ekstremne športe, vendar ne mislite, da bodo kdaj poskusili


https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/


https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled-displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/
https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black


Postanite oboževalec: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nakupi opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE SPLETNE STRANI

Spletna stran: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potapljanje, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, ocene potapljaške opreme
Spletna stran: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novice o potapljanju, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, poročila o potovanjih
Spletna stran: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Edina potapljaška razstava v Združenem kraljestvu
Spletna stran: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglaševanje znotraj naših blagovnih znamk
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sledite nam na socialnih medijih

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Sodelujemo s https://www.scuba.com in https://www.mikesdivestore.com za vso vašo osnovno opremo. Razmislite o uporabi zgornje pridružene povezave za podporo kanalu.

Informacije v tem videoposnetku niso mišljene niti implicirane kot nadomestilo za poklicno usposabljanje SCUBA. Vsa vsebina, vključno z besedilom, grafiko, slikami in informacijami v tem videoposnetku, je samo za splošne informacije in ne nadomešča usposabljanja pri usposobljenem inštruktorju potapljanja.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GNEUwNzhEMDZFMDNDQTM1

Scuba izglasovana za številko 1 na seznamu ekstremnih športov #scuba #news #podcast

Naloži več... Prijavi se

OSTANIVA V STIKU!

Prejmite tedenski pregled vseh Divernetovih novic in člankov Maska za potapljanje
Ne pošiljamo neželene pošte! Preberite našo z varovanjem zasebnosti za več informacij.

Prijavi se
Obvestite
gost

0 Komentarji
Večina jih je glasovala
Najnovejši najstarejši
Vgrajene povratne informacije
Oglejte si vse komentarje
Zadnji komentarji
John Heagney: Kako delujejo starinski predpisi za dvojno cev? #askmark #scuba
ted: BSAC združuje moči z drugimi upravnimi organi vodnih športov v boju za boljšo zaščito voda Združenega kraljestva
John Charles DAVIES: Odlog za morskega psa, ko se Maldivi obračajo na parangale
Richard Rigby: Potapljači si opomorejo, "osnovni" potapljači pa propadajo
Allan Carr: Colin Doeg: Smrt starejšega državnika u/w fotografije
Zadnje novice
BSAC združuje moči z drugimi upravnimi organi vodnih športov v boju za boljšo zaščito voda Združenega kraljestva BSAC združuje moči z drugimi upravnimi organi vodnih športov v boju za boljšo zaščito voda Združenega kraljestva
Iskanje vrvi se konča s smrtjo potapljača + potopljen čoln Iskanje vrvi se konča s smrtjo potapljača + potopljen čoln
Kako lahko potapljači podprejo svetovni dan mante Kako lahko potapljači podprejo svetovni dan mante
Potapljač iz Združenega kraljestva je poimenoval prvega afriškega pritlikavca Potapljač iz Združenega kraljestva je poimenoval prvega afriškega pritlikavca
Svetovni rekord v potopu – do 45 m v topli tubi Svetovni rekord v potopu – do 45 m v topli tubi
Izjemna novica: Revija Scuba Diver se seli na Divernet! Izjemna novica: Revija Scuba Diver se seli na Divernet!

Povežite se z nami

Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube

Fotografije brez avtorskih pravic na tej strani so avtorske pravice fotografa.
Kontaktirajte revijo DIVER za podrobnosti.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Vse pravice pridržane.

0
Prosim, prosim, komentirajte.x