Diving MP preverja raziskave brodolomov

Labour MP for Bournemouth West Jessica Toale happens to be a scuba diver in her spare time, and she recently visited the Maritime Archaeology Sea Trust (MAST) in Poole to learn more about the organisation and the work of archaeologists from Bournemouth University.

MAST was founded in 2011 to “address a gaping disparity in the way our underwater maritime cultural heritage is protected, compared to how cultural heritage is respected on land“ through the archaeological projects it conducts.

MAST and Bournemouth University have signed a memorandum of understanding and work together on various projects. The researchers have long been involved in the excavation and conservation of finds from historic shipwrecks such as HMS Invincible, which they were able to illustrate to the MP through a selection of recovered artefacts.

These also included grave slabs and Purbeck stone mortars from the 1250 Wreck, which sank off Dorset nearly 800 years ago during the reign of Henry III, and carvings from the 17th-century Dutch vessel known as the Swash Channel Wreck.

Diver with a wheel-headed cross grave slab (Bournemouth University)

Many of these artefacts are set to go on public display at Muzej Poole when it reopens this spring, following a major renovation that includes the addition of three new maritime galleries.

“Britain has the richest underwater cultural heritage in the world, and it is underfunded in the UK, and it is at risk of natural erosion and decay,” said Bournemouth University maritime archaeologist Prof Dave Parham, who led the MP's visit. “What we are doing is rescuing this material to preserve and put on public display and use to educate people about our past.”

Also present were MAST CEO Jessica Berry, Bournemouth diving & maritime archaeology officer Tom Cousins, vice-chancellor Prof Alison Honour and university staff and students. The group discussed the importance of maritime archaeology education and the continuation of funding for excavation projects.

Jessica Toale diving in Dorset last summer

“It has been incredible to come down to MAST today and see the work that the Bournemouth University team is doing to raise awareness of the heritage of the area and bring in the technical skills that we are world leaders in – bringing to life some of the things we’re finding, even here in Poole Harbour,” said Toale after her visit.

Toale dived with underwater photographer and Bournemouth University lecturer Saeed Rashid in Swanage last summer

Toale has been an active campaigner against sewage-dumping in coastal waters, concerned both about the human health implications and the impact on natural biodiversity.

