Potapljači in snorklavci vabljeni na BSAC-ov NW Dive Fest 2025

Dogodek NW Dive Fest, ki poteka že tretje leto, se v petek, 3. oktobra, vrača v Capernwray – in je večji in boljši kot kdaj koli prej.

BSAC is dedicated to fostering a welcoming and inclusive diving community, and the NW Dive Fest is a fantastic opportunity for divers from all training backgrounds to come together, meet other divers and experience the camaraderie and adventure that BSAC offers.

Plus, entry to the event costs only the Capernwray fee of £20 booked in advance na spletu, or £25 on the gate.

Kaj je v trgovini?

On Friday 3 October 2025, get ready for a day packed with exciting activities both in and out of the water, including a fotografija competition where you can show off your fotografija skills and capture the magic beneath or above the waves, scooter sessions and rebreather trydives (both to be booked in advance), and the ever-popular Gold Bar Treasure Hunt.

For those looking to add a new dimension to their diving, the Nautical Archaeology Society will be at the event, and are running an underwater skills course čez vikend.

There will also be a raffle with lots of top prizes, an auction of some great items, sponsors stands with trial kit from a number of top gear brands, and the chance to meet up with northwest clubs and divers in the Club Zone.

BSAC is proud to have sponsorship from leading dive industry names like Apeks, Northern Diver, AP Diving, Sea & Sea, Dynamic Nord, Suunto, Mares, Dive Manchester,Aqualung and Cressi. Their support ensures a top-notch event for everyone.

BSAC’s North West Regional Coach Stephen Dorricott who, alongside his team, is co-ordinating this year’s event, said he was delighted to be able to bring the dive festival back to Capernwray.

Stephen je dejal: »Navdušeni smo bili nad tem, kako dobro je potekal dogodek lani; člani še vedno govorijo o tem.

“This isn’t just for North West clubs and members, it an open invite to all members – we’d love to see you there! Tickets are on sale, so don’t miss out!”

vstopnice

The cost for entry is £20 per person purchased in advance na spletu, and attendees must either be a member of Capernwray Dive Centre or buy a day pass. Events begin at 10am on the day. Early Birds can catch the chance to win six free air fills!

Tickets are available to buy from the official website tukaj.

Photo Zasluge: Simon Rogerson