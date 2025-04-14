Konec obdobja – Anne Hasson napoveduje upokojitev iz igre Aggressor Adventures

Anne Hasson’s 41-year career with Aggressor Adventures has spanned from fotografija pro and crew member aboard the original Kajmanski agresor scuba liveaboard to Vice President and Director of Marketing for the world-wide adventure potovanja podjetje.

In April 2025, Hasson will retire from her work with Aggressor Adventures as she takes time to share her passion for underwater exploration and potovanja z družino in prijatelji.

Hasson’s love of scuba diving and service in the potovanja industry began on 9 November 1984, when she joined her husband, Captain Wayne Hasson, on the first Aggressor charter exploring the Cayman Islands underwater realm. She has remained with the company for over 40 years, fostering its growth from one scuba vessel to a worldwide adventure company offering scuba diving, wildlife fotografija safaris, bird watching, river cruises, wildlife fotografija safaris and cultural and environmental tours.

Anne Hasson praznuje svojo upokojitev

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Hasson has been a trailblazer in the potapljaško potovanje industry and in preserving natural wonders for future generations to experience. She is a 2010 Women Divers Hall of Fame inductee, board member for the Sea of Change Foundation and an SSI Platinum Pro5000 Diver. This September, she will be inducted into the prestigious International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in the Cayman Islands, back to where it all began.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Anne Hasson over the last 18 years. Her dedication and work ethic are the best I have ever seen in all my years in business, and I thank her for all that she has contributed to this company as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement of potovanja and leisure,” says Wayne Brown, Owner and CEO of Aggressor Adventures.

Kot podpredsednik Agresorske pustolovščine, je Hasson vodil oddelke za rezervacije, trženje in oglaševanje ter ohranjal celovitost in podobo blagovne znamke in celostne podobe 41-letnega podjetja.