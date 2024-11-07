Two well-known dive liveboards blaze

Two liveaboards well-known to scuba divers, one operating in the Egyptian Red Sea and the other in the Maldives, have suffered what are reported to be catastrophic fires.

The three-deck nouran, ki jih upravlja Raziskovalci Rdečega morja, is understood to have caught fire while at Daedalus Reef, though the cause of the blaze is unknown. Guests and crew were evacuated from the boat and were being taken to Hurghada.

The 36m mahogany-hulled liveaboard, built in 2006, ran both northern and southern Red Sea itineraries out of Hurghada, with the regular week-long southern trips taking in the Brothers, Daedalus and Elphinstone. It accommodated up to 24 guests, with facilities for technical divers.

The operator told Divernet that everyone who had been onboard was ‘OK’, and that it was preparing an official statement.

In the Maldives, meanwhile, the 37m steel-hulled Modri ​​popotnik, ki jih upravlja Master Liveaboard, caught fire in the early hours of today (7 November) while on a maintenance break in port at Hulhumalé near the capital Malé – so no guest divers were involved and there were no other casualties.

Nagrajeno Modri ​​popotnik was built in 2001 and could carry 26 guests in its three suites and 10 cabins. It was the only vessel in the Master fleet operating in the Maldives.

“After attempting to control the fire, all crew evacuated the boat safely,” stated Master Liveaboards. “We are already evaluating the issues created by the fire on upcoming trips. Guests who are likely to be affected will be contacted in due course.

“We are relieved that this incident was not more serious and that everyone who was on board is safe.”

