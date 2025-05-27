Naročnine na revije
Second Underwater Awards Australasia Imaging Competition Launching in June 2025

Second Underwater Awards Australasia Imaging Competition Launching in June 2025

Podvodne nagrade Avstralazije—the premier underwater imaging competition focused on the Australasian region is back. Like the hugely successful inaugural edition, the 2025 competition is a three-way collaboration between the long-established Podvodna Avstralazija, DPG, and underwater imaging equipment and dive gear distributor UW slike.

Like last year, the competition will culminate in an exhibition at the Go Diving Show ANZ in Sydney, Australia, in September. Once again, the exhibition will feature stunning metal prints of the finalist entries by Printing Partner PhotoMart, which will be available for purchase. Half the proceeds from print sales will go to Environmental Partners Avstralsko društvo za ohranjanje morja in Vzemite 3 za morje.

Nagrade, vredne več kot $ 50,000 skupno vključuje potapljaška potovanja z najboljšimi svetovnimi letovišči in deskami za življenje, kot tudi najnovejše podvodne fotografija and video gear. Entrants compete for prizes in 9 kategorije, Vključno z unique “Reels Showcase” video category. The top image or video among the category winners receives the distinction of “Best of Show.” This year’s prestigious judging panel comprises fotografija sodniki Tobias FriedrichJayne JenkinsMatty SmithTanya HouppermansScott Portelli in William Tan; and video judges Philip Hamilton in Ross Long.

The competition calls for passionate underwater shooters from around the world to submit their most captivating and compelling images and youtubevideoposnetkov iz avstralsko-azijske regije. Snemalci so vabljeni, da se potopijo v izziv zajemanja bistva tega izjemnega kraljestva, kjer vsak kader pripoveduje zgodbo o občutljivem ravnovesju in osupljivi lepoti, ki je značilna za naše oceane.

tekmovanje opens on June 1 in closes on July 20, 2025. Winners will be revealed during an awards ceremony at the Go Diving Show ANZ, September 6–7, and subsequently on UnderwaterCompetition.com. The results will be published by supporting media partners worldwide shortly thereafter. The entry fees are US$10 per image or video entered.

Več o tem www.underwaterawards.com, and make sure to check out the Zmagovalci 2024.

#askmark Živjo! Učim se o stranski montaži in težko najdem jasen primer, kako namestiti rezervoarje. Vem, da bo to obravnavano na usposabljanju, ampak moram vedeti, kaj moram kupiti, preden se udeležim tečaja, saj v bližini ni dobre trgovine s stransko montažo.

Ali lahko prosim pokažete, kako so nameščeni bočno nameščeni rezervoarji in dekorativni/odrski rezervoarji?

Kako namestite stranski valj?

#askmark Kako pritrdim utripajočo luč na svoj dvojni ali enojni valj, da me bo prijatelj lahko videl/našel tudi v slabi vidljivosti ali ponoči? Običajna vrvica na teh stvareh vedno pusti, da svetloba pade navzdol in jo zakrije.
Kako lahko pritrdim utripajočo lučko nase, da me lahko prijatelj vidi? #askmark #scubadiving

Obiščite spletno stran letovišča Wakatobi:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

Je to najboljši potapljaški center vseh časov? W\@wakatobidiveresort

