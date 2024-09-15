Največji spletni vir za potapljače
SS United States liner to become world's largest artificial reef

Združene države Amerike

The enormous ocean-going liner SS United States is set to become the world's largest artificial reef, with the news that Okaloosa County has signed an agreement to buy the vessel and plans to sink it off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

The 302-metre SS United States was launched in 1952, and still holds the Blue Riband for the fastest transatlantic crossing by an ocean liner. It is currently docked in Philadelphia.

Known as ‘America's Flagship', it was designed to be convertible to a troopship if needed, capable of transporting 14,000 troops for 10,000 miles without refuelling. The ship carried four US Presidents and numerous celebrities during its service life.

Združene države Amerike
The cavernous interior of the SS United States

The liner will join the USS Oriskany aircraft carrier, which is currently the world's largest artificial reef, and was sunk off Pensacola in 2006. It attracts 10,000 divers annually, generating approximately $3.6 million per year in direct spending (as of 2015).

The plan is to sink the vessel upright in a depth that will make it accessible to all – recreational divers will be able to explore the upper superstructure of the massive ship, while technical divers will be able to venture into the deeper areas and sections.

Ecologically, the artificial reef will create new habitats for marine life, and this increased fish population will in turn attract more recreational anglers, who also contribute to the local economy through spending on equipment, boat rentals, fuel, and charters.

Združene države Amerike
The massive superstructure of the SS United States will provide plenty to explore

Photo credit: Michael Barnette

