Največji spletni vir za potapljače
Iskalnik
Zapri to iskalno polje.

‘One Dive Family’ lines up under SDI banner

Spremljajte Divernet v Google News
Naročite se na naše tedenske novice
The new SDI branding (William Drumm)
The new SDI branding (William Drumm)

Florida-based International Training (IT) has decided to tidy up its diver-training branding by putting its various agencies under a single umbrella – that of SDI, or Scuba Diving International. 

What it terms its “One Dive Family” combines the senior service TDI (Technical Diving International) with ERDI (Emergency Response Diving International) and PFI (Performance Freediving International) to include technical and rescue diving and freediving with the recreational diving services of SDI itself.

“Since 1994, TDI has set the standard for safety and innovation in technical diving,” says IT CEO Brian Carney. “The legacy of TDI is the foundation upon which SDI and our One Dive Family are built, ensuring that all divers receive the same high-quality training and support that has defined us for decades.”

Unifying the brands under SDI “allows us to better communicate our shared values and provide a streamlined, cohesive experience for divers worldwide”, according to IT. 

SDI branding

SDI was nastala leta 1998 to embrace recreational diver training from entry-level up. TDI, ERDI and PFI continue as sub-brands, maintaining their specialised focus.

“The One Dive Family campaign celebrates everything we’ve stood for since 1994,” says IT COO Stephanie Miele. “As a family-run business with a global network of professionals and divers, this unification allows us to clearly express our purpose and values. 

"Spodaj SDI, we’ll continue leading as a global, diverse family of divers, fostering inclusivity in our effort to help more people safely explore the underwater world with confidence and lasting awe.”

Latest Podcast Epizoda od Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kako ravnate s spremljanjem potopov, ko je bil vaš zadnji zelo stresen zaradi pomanjkanja zraka? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver POVEZAVE Postanite oboževalec: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Nakupi opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- NAŠA SPLETNA MESTA Spletna stran: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potapljanje, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, ocene potapljaške opreme Spletna stran: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novice o potapljanju, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, poročila o potovanjih Spletna stran: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Edina potapljaška razstava v Združenem kraljestvu Spletna stran: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglaševanje znotraj naših blagovnih znamk -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- SLEDITE NAM NA DRUŽBENIH MEDIJEH FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Sodelujemo s https://www.scuba.com in https ://www.mikesdivestore.com za vso vašo osnovno opremo. Razmislite o uporabi zgornje pridružene povezave za podporo kanalu. Informacije v tem videoposnetku niso mišljene ali nakazane kot nadomestilo za poklicno usposabljanje SCUBA. Vsa vsebina, vključno z besedilom, grafiko, slikami in informacijami v tem videoposnetku, je samo za splošne informacije in ne nadomešča usposabljanja pri usposobljenem inštruktorju potapljanja.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kako ravnate s spremljanjem potopov, ko je bil vaš zadnji zelo stresen zaradi pomanjkanja zraka?
#scuba #potapljanje #scubadiver
POVEZAVE

Postanite oboževalec: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nakupi opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE SPLETNE STRANI

Spletna stran: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potapljanje, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, ocene potapljaške opreme
Spletna stran: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novice o potapljanju, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, poročila o potovanjih
Spletna stran: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Edina potapljaška razstava v Združenem kraljestvu
Spletna stran: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglaševanje znotraj naših blagovnih znamk
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sledite nam na socialnih medijih

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Sodelujemo s https://www.scuba.com in https://www.mikesdivestore.com za vso vašo osnovno opremo. Razmislite o uporabi zgornje pridružene povezave za podporo kanalu.

Informacije v tem videoposnetku niso mišljene niti implicirane kot nadomestilo za poklicno usposabljanje SCUBA. Vsa vsebina, vključno z besedilom, grafiko, slikami in informacijami v tem videoposnetku, je samo za splošne informacije in ne nadomešča usposabljanja pri usposobljenem inštruktorju potapljanja.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Se vračate v vodo po slabem potopu? #AskMark #scuba

Povezava do spletnega mesta Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Postanite oboževalec: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Nakupi opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -prestava ------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------- NAŠA SPLETNA MESTA Spletna stran: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potapljanje Potapljanje, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, spletna stran z ocenami potapljaške opreme: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novice o potapljanju, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, spletna stran s poročili o potovanjih: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Edini Dive Show v Združenem kraljestvu Spletna stran: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglaševanje znotraj naših blagovnih znamk --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ SLEDITE NAM NA DRUŽBENIH MEDIJEH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Smo partner s https://www.scuba.com in https://www.mikesdivestore.com za vso vašo osnovno opremo. Razmislite o uporabi zgornje pridružene povezave za podporo kanalu. Informacije v tem videoposnetku niso mišljene ali nakazane kot nadomestilo za poklicno usposabljanje SCUBA. Vsa vsebina, vključno z besedilom, grafiko, slikami in informacijami v tem videoposnetku, je samo za splošne informacije in ne nadomešča usposabljanja pri usposobljenem inštruktorju potapljanja. 00:00 Uvod 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Razpakiranje 03:51 Specifikacije 09:40 Pregled

Povezava do spletnega mesta Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Postanite oboževalec: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nakupi opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE SPLETNE STRANI

Spletna stran: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potapljanje, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, ocene potapljaške opreme
Spletna stran: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novice o potapljanju, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, poročila o potovanjih
Spletna stran: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Edina potapljaška razstava v Združenem kraljestvu
Spletna stran: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglaševanje znotraj naših blagovnih znamk
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sledite nam na socialnih medijih

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Sodelujemo s https://www.scuba.com in https://www.mikesdivestore.com za vso vašo osnovno opremo. Razmislite o uporabi zgornje pridružene povezave za podporo kanalu.

Informacije v tem videoposnetku niso mišljene niti implicirane kot nadomestilo za poklicno usposabljanje SCUBA. Vsa vsebina, vključno z besedilom, grafiko, slikami in informacijami v tem videoposnetku, je samo za splošne informacije in ne nadomešča usposabljanja pri usposobljenem inštruktorju potapljanja.
00: 00 Uvod
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Razpakiranje
03:51 Specifikacije
09:40 Pregled

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

Ta teden v podcastu so profesionalni potapljaški vodniki na Filipinih v vročih vodah po namigih, da nekateri sprejemajo plačilo za graviranje imen v korale, zaradi česar so oblasti štirikrat zvišale denarno nagrado za kakršno koli informacijo o krivcih. LL cool J je pred kratkim za Guardian povedal, da ga je anamatronski morski pes v Deep Blue Sea skoraj utopil. In nekdanji mornariški potapljač se je odločil, da bo prvi preplaval Rokavski preliv, na hrbtu. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Postanite oboževalec: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Nakupi opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ NAŠE SPLETNE STRANI Spletno mesto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potapljanje, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, ocene potapljaške opreme Spletno mesto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novice o potapljanju, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, spletno mesto s poročili o potovanjih : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Edina potapljaška razstava v Združenem kraljestvu Spletna stran: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglaševanje znotraj naših blagovnih znamk -------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- SLEDI NAM NA DRUŽBENIH MEDIJEH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Sodelujemo s https://www.scuba.com in https://www.mikesdivestore.com za vso vašo osnovno opremo. Razmislite o uporabi zgornje pridružene povezave za podporo kanalu. Informacije v tem videoposnetku niso mišljene ali nakazane kot nadomestilo za poklicno usposabljanje SCUBA. Vsa vsebina, vključno z besedilom, grafiko, slikami in informacijami v tem videoposnetku, je samo za splošne informacije in ne nadomešča usposabljanja pri usposobljenem inštruktorju potapljanja.

Ta teden v podcastu so profesionalni potapljaški vodniki na Filipinih v vročih vodah po namigih, da nekateri sprejemajo plačilo za graviranje imen v korale, zaradi česar so oblasti štirikrat zvišale denarno nagrado za kakršno koli informacijo o krivcih. LL cool J je pred kratkim za Guardian povedal, da ga je anamatronski morski pes v Deep Blue Sea skoraj utopil. In nekdanji mornariški potapljač se je odločil, da bo prvi preplaval Rokavski preliv, na hrbtu.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Postanite oboževalec: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nakupi opreme: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE SPLETNE STRANI

Spletna stran: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potapljanje, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, ocene potapljaške opreme
Spletna stran: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novice o potapljanju, podvodna fotografija, namigi in nasveti, poročila o potovanjih
Spletna stran: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Edina potapljaška razstava v Združenem kraljestvu
Spletna stran: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Za oglaševanje znotraj naših blagovnih znamk
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Sledite nam na socialnih medijih

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Sodelujemo s https://www.scuba.com in https://www.mikesdivestore.com za vso vašo osnovno opremo. Razmislite o uporabi zgornje pridružene povezave za podporo kanalu.

Informacije v tem videoposnetku niso mišljene niti implicirane kot nadomestilo za poklicno usposabljanje SCUBA. Vsa vsebina, vključno z besedilom, grafiko, slikami in informacijami v tem videoposnetku, je samo za splošne informacije in ne nadomešča usposabljanja pri usposobljenem inštruktorju potapljanja.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Vodniki so bili plačani Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Naloži več... Prijavi se

OSTANIVA V STIKU!

Prejmite tedenski pregled vseh Divernetovih novic in člankov Maska za potapljanje
Ne pošiljamo neželene pošte! Preberite našo z varovanjem zasebnosti za več informacij.

Prijavi se
Obvestite
gost

0 Komentarji
Večina jih je glasovala
Najnovejši najstarejši
Vgrajene povratne informacije
Oglejte si vse komentarje
Zadnji komentarji
Steve Farrar: Črna flota Bena Franklina
Bud prodaja: Ladje duhov Velikih jezer, 2. del
K Stearns: Wakatobi razširja zaščito koralnega grebena
Orca Dive: 10 najboljših nasvetov za podvodno fotografijo
John dryden: Šok Luzitanije
Zadnje novice
NE VERJEMI OČEM NE VERJEMI OČEM
Egyptian liveaboard se potopi globoko na jugu Egyptian liveaboard se potopi globoko na jugu
Ribič je mrtvega potapljača vrgel nazaj v morje Ribič je mrtvega potapljača vrgel nazaj v morje
Regionalni trener je umrl po napaki rebreatherja Regionalni trener je umrl po napaki rebreatherja
Ho, ho ho! Vobster Santas se vrača decembra Ho, ho ho! Vobster Santas se vrača decembra
Edinstvena raziskovalna ladja FLIP, namenjena za razrez, se je pridružila DEEP Edinstvena raziskovalna ladja FLIP, namenjena za razrez, se je pridružila DEEP

Povežite se z nami

Facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube

Fotografije brez avtorskih pravic na tej strani so avtorske pravice fotografa.
Kontaktirajte revijo DIVER za podrobnosti.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Vse pravice pridržane.

0
Prosim, prosim, komentirajte.x